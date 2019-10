Law girls swim and dive now 11-1 on season

Jonathan Law’s girls’ swim and dive team improved to 11-1 on the season after coach Molly Anderson’s squad defeated Mercy of Middletown, 99-87, on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 7-6.

200-yard Medley Relay: Mercy - 2:00.03; Brown, Whitaker, Pagliuca, Morgan

200-yard Freestyle: Law - Athena Homorodean, 2:02.40

200-Individual Medley: Mercy - Elisia Pagliuca, 2:18.11

50-yard Freestyle: Law - Lillian Baldieri, 26.11

1m Diving: Law - MaKenna Sharpe, 200.40

100-yard Butterfly: Mercy - Elisia Pagliuca, 1:00.73

100-Freestyle: Law - Lillian Baldieri, 56.57

500-yard Freestyle: Law - Emma Savoie, 5:31.90

200-yard Freestyle Relay: Mercy - 1:48.62, Sesta, Brown, Morgan, Pillion

100-yard Backstroke: Law - Brooke Nabors, 1:07.49

100-yard Breaststroke: Law - Hennessey Shane, 1:14.19

400-yard Freestyle Relay: Law - 4:11.94, Baldieri, Nabors, Homorodean, Savoie