Law girls shock No. 1 ranked Berlin in states

Jonathan Law knocked off top-seeded Berlin, 62-47, in a Class MM second-round state tournament game on Friday.

Coach Dan Young’s 16th-seeded Lady Lawmen (13-9) will visit No. 9 seed Kolbe (16-6) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

Katie Konareski scored 18 points and Maddie Lula tallied 16 against the Redcoats (18-3).

Liv Kowalski added 11, Shelby Green 7 and Eryn Mower made two 3-pointers.

LAW 62, BERLIN 47

Law

Katie Konareski 7 1-2 18, Shelby Green 3 1-2 7, Maddie Lula 5 3-6 16, Liv Kowalski 4 0-0 11, Jill Hall 1 0-1 2, Sarah Paulus 1 0-0 2, Eryn Mower 2 0-0 6

Totals: 33 5-11 62

Berlin

Lyzi Litwinko 5 3-3 14, Ashley Wenzel 6 0-0 12, Wynter Yovan 3 2-4 10, Clare McGeever 3 0-0 6, Kailee DeMaio 0 1-2 1, Calli Gendron 1 2-2 4

Totals: 18 8-13 47

Law 7 23 19 13 — 62

Berlin 9 11 17 10 — 47