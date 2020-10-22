Law girls hold off Foran volleyball

Law celebrates a point in its 3-1 victory over Foran. Law celebrates a point in its 3-1 victory over Foran. Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Law girls hold off Foran volleyball 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s girls’ volleyball team won a 3-1 decision over Foran on Thursday but the 23-25, 25-8, 25-16, 27-25 victory didn’t come without its nervous moments.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen took the lead in the first set, then saw coach Julie Esposito’s Lions rally back to win 25-23.

Law (6-2) won game two without trouble and surged in front 17-9 on its way to winning game three.

After it trailed 9-2 in game four, Foran (3-3) bounced back to take a 19-16 lead and the decisive game was tied 3 times down the stretch.

Law’s Maddie Lula took a set from Grace Kantor off a pass from Alexis Neider and hammered a spike through a double block attempt for the elusive match point in the final match.

“They showed up really solid,” Lula said of Foran. “We didn’t know what to expect today and really came out and played our best game. It is tough with the masks, but we all just love the game and we are just happy we get a chance to play it.”

Lula and Neider had 12 kills each. Kantor finished with 19 assists off fine passing from libero Laura Ellison (6 digs) and Madison Jolley (6 digs).

Elma Radoncic, Sydney Simpson and Avery Fitzgerald added to the Law attack.

Foran was paced by setters Madison DeBiase and Jenna Johnson, and the defense by libero Mary Grace Weissauer and back row mates Tori Matula, Arezoo Ghazagh and Kyra Johnson.

Leading the Lion hitters were Tori Lanese, Paige Carlson, Robin Jans, Ava Steigbigel, Morgan Viesselman and Soledad Meade.

Loch said: “We come out fired up one game with our spirit up, and then sit back in the next game after we had played up so well,” Loch said. “We need to be more consistent.”

Game 1 saw Law’s Radoncic and Foran’s Shayna Turner (4 aces) lead their team in service.

A save at net by the Lions’ Jenna Johnson at 22-22 led to a side out. Jolley then served the winner for Foran, which had 5 aces in the set.

Law was at its best in Game 2 when the host team put together long runs from the stripe by Kantor (4 points, ace), Jolley (6 points, 2 aces) and Ellison (6 points, ace) to win 25-8.

Down to a best-of-three, Neider (6 aces) gave Law a 5-0 lead to open Game 3.

Side outs dominated the rest of the first service rotation, before Neider stepped to the stripe and put a 4-point run together for a 17-10 advantage that led to a 25-16 victory.

Foran fell behind by 6 points in Game 4, but strong service from Kyra Johnson, Matula (ace), DeBiase (ace) and Weissauer put the Lions in front by 3.

Lula served 3 winners to tie it at 19 and Ellison had multiple points for a 24-22 Law lead.

The Lions’ Jans had a win at the net to tie things at 25.

After a side out, Law used a pass, set, spike combination to close it out.

Loch said: “This is kind of in the middle of how we have played this season,” Law coach Stacy Loch said. “We struggled with 18 serves missed. Foran never gave up.”