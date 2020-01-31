Law girls fall to Amity

MILFORD —Amity’s Mia Manzione hit the floor under the Law basket looking for a tie up. She got control of the ball and from her knees found Jill Martin open for a 3-pointer. That took the score to 34-20 midway through the third quarter.

If this was the only play you had a chance to witness, then you would have seen all you needed to know about Amity’s 47-41 SCC victory at the James Richetelli Sr. Memorial Gym on Friday.

Amity is 7-7. Law, winners of 4 of 5, is now 7-5. Amity played suffocating defense and hit the boards with abandon.

“We really focus on team basketball,” Amity coach Michelle Shoop said. “That starts with our defense. We focus on it every day. On offense when you are not hitting, your defense can pull you through.”

Amity was coming off a stretch where it had lost 6 of 7 games since a 50-38 victory over Law on Jan. 7.

Martin, a senior guard, paced the Lady Spartans with 7 points when they took a 13-8 lead into the second quarter. Jayne Whitman put 7 points in the book, and Martin had 6 more, when Amity extended its lead to 25-18 at the half.

Amity limited Law to three free throws in the third quarter when it opened up a 43-21 advantage.

“Law is a good team, they are well coached, they rebound hard and you can’t take any plays off,” Shoop said. “Like you saw, they made a great run at it in the end. This finishes a long road trip (6 of 7) and we get to go home (5 of 6) for the rest of the season.”

Down 22 entering the final frame, Law came back.

Jill Hall scored 6 of its first 8 points. Katie Konareski made a 3-pointer, hit two free throws, and then tallied on a runner to get the deficit to 45-34 with three minutes remaining. Abby Ganun came on to score inside for Amity to end the 13-2 run. Manzione earned the assist.

Law persisted.

Konareski (22 points) swished a step-back three, stole the ball and was rewarded with two made freebies Maddie Lula scored off a rebound to get within the final score of 47-41 before time ran out.

“The fourth quarter is the only redeeming thing tonight,” Law coach Dan Young said. “One of the things we talked about before the game is that you have to be desperate. In sports, desperation can be a good thing. We didn’t play desperate until the fourth quarter. There was a different energy you saw in the fourth quarter...The others not enough.

“We’re 7-5 now. We have six SCC wins. We have a big week. We have Lyman Hall, Guilford and East Haven (10-5) again. I’m sure they (East Haven) will be looking to get a little payback on us (Law won 48-46 on Jan. 17). We have three games a week the rest of the way, so we have to get ready.”

AMITY 47, LAW 41

AMITY (7-7)

Jill Martin 8 2-4 21, Cat Thomas 1 0-0 2, Megan Smith 0 5-6 5, Jane Whitman 3 0-0 7, Mia Manzione 4 0-0 8 Ganun 1 0-0 2, Sarah Grenandos 1 0-0 2

Totals: 18 7-10 47

LAW (7-5)

Katie Konareski 7 6-6 22, Shelby Green 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 1 2-2 4, Liv Kowalski 1 0-0 2. Jill Hall 4 0-3 8, Mariyah Reid 2 1-2 5,

Totals: 15 9-13 41

Law 10 8 3 20 - 41

Amity 17 8 18 4 - 47

Three-pointers: Amity — Jill Martin 3, Jayne Whitman 1; Law —Katie Konareski 2