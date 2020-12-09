Law girls cross country second in division

Jonathan Law, led by the 7th-place run of freshman Claire Moulton (22:58), finished second as a team at the Southern Connecticut Conference Division B championships held at East Shore Park in New Haven.

Each division held their own race to meet Covid-19 requirements on social distancing and avoiding gathering of large groups. The results were then merged to crown an overall league champion.

Law, coached by Linwood Schulte, was 8th when team times were merged from the 4 divisions.

Moulton was followed across the finish line at the 5K (3.1 mile) course by senior Kate Konareski (23:29), junior Jenna Wasserman (23:44), senior Kaylee Brotherton (24:07) and sophomore Elizabeth Roos (24:09).

Junior Allison Gacchi ran a 24:43 and classmate Lauren Davis a 25:02 to complete Law’s top 7. Senior’s Jordyn Konlian (25:05), Sarah Paulus (26:45) and Jenna Hanson (28:00) also ran well for the Lady Lawmen.

Guilford (Division A), Amity (Division B), Sacred Heart Academy (Division C) and Hamden (Division D) won their respective divisions, but it was a familiar result as Guilford defended its crown to claim the 2020 league title.

It was the fourth straight title for Guilford and 16th overall since the SCC was formed in time for the 1994-95 season.