Law girls cross country 10-2 on season

The Jonathan Law girls’ cross country team, behind the efforts of juniors Katie Konareski and Kaylee Brotherton, continued its solid season Tuesday at Eisenhower Park, by sweeping its third-straight, four-way meet.

Coach Linwood Schulte’s Lady Lawmen defeated Daniel Hand 24-36, Mercy 18-43, and Lauralton Hall 16-46. The wins improved Law’s dual meet record to 10-2.

Konareski finished second and Brotherton third, covering the 3.1-mile course in 22 minutes, 10 seconds and 22:31, respectively.

The key to Law’s success this season has been keeping the gap between the top two runners and 3-4-5 athletes as small as possible. Jenna Wasserman, Courtney Hanson and Lauren Davis finished 6th, 7th and 10th.

In all three recent four-way meets Law has put five runners in the Top 10.

The team was coming off a big day at the Winding Trails Cross Country Invitational, where Brotherton took 10th and Konareski 14th to lead the team to a fifth-place finish.

Brotherton ran 21:14 and Konareski 21:39 over the 3.1-mile course. Wasserman, Davis and Allison Gachi rounded out the team’s top five by taking 26th, 39th, and 43rd, respectively.

Completing the varsity lineup were Jordyn Konlian (48) and Lucia Pino (58).

In earlier season highlights, the girls swept the city meet at Eisenhower Park beating Foran, Lauralton Hall and Platt Tech.

Foran’s Mia Williams ran to a 17-second victory in 22:35. She was followed by Brotherton, Konareski and Wasserman, who took 2-3-4. Davis was sixth and Konlian 10th, putting five girls in the top 10.

Law followed up that sweep, by doing the same versus Foran, Sheehan and Shelton just four days later.

Williams was the top local, taking second.

Law won the meet with a perfect example of group running, as Konareski, Brotherton, Wasserman, Davis and Konlian took 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th and 10th, respectively.