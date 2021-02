Law knocked West Haven out of the ranks of SCC unbeatens with a 58-49 road win on Monday.

“West Haven was a big win for us. They are well coached and off to a great start,” Law coach Dan Young said. “We’ve competed well against strong teams and missed some opportunities to get wins in the first part of the schedule. Tough games and competition force you to improve quickly. This is a determined group that trusts we will get better over the course of the season.”