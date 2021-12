Jonathan Law coach Dan Young choses to look at a glass half full.

“We lost some great kids, but bring back a great bunch,” Young said. “Shelby Green has been with me four years and Mariyah Reid started for us last year.”

Law opens its season when Bunnell visits tonight at 7.

Jenna Wasserman, Sabrina Lawless, Reid and Green are team captains

“Jenna was hurt last season and we are happy to have her back,” Young said. Sabrina is emerging as a player. Paige Jolley is coming into her own and Nicolina Salanto is a coach’s dream because she works so hard.

“Everyone we have is around 5-6 so our positions on the court have to be flexible,” he said. “As the season goes on, and we get more practice and game time, that will be a good opportunity for other players to emerge.”

Talia Salanto, Chloe Haasch, Sydney Nobles, Zoe Johnson and Grace Baird will be counted on to fill the shoes of graduates Katie Konareski, Maddie Lula and Sarah Paulus.

“I will always have a soft spot for our girls last year,” Young said. “They had to go through all the highs, a 7-6 season, and the lows of not getting to play a full schedule or in the postseason.”

Law hosts Mercy Friday at 7 p.m.

