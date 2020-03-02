https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Law-girls-advance-in-Class-MM-state-tournament-15100296.php
Law girls advance in Class MM state tournament
Recommended Video:
Jonathan Law defeated Amistad, 51-49, in the first round of the Class MM state tournament on Monday.
Coach Dan Young’s No. 16-seeded Lady Lawmen (12-9) will visit top-ranked Berlin (18-2) on Friday at 6:30.
Liv Kowalski scored 14 points to help turn back No. 17 Amistad (11-10).
Maddie Lula had 13 points, Shelby Green 9 and Katie Konareski made two 3-pointers.
LAW 51, AMISTAD 49
Amistad
Christine Ferguson 9 0-1 18, Mahogany Brown 0 2-2 2, Ashleigh McDonald 6 6-6 19, Chyna Watts 1 1-2 3, Destiny Bennett 3 0-2 7
Totals: 19 9-13 49
Law
Katie Konareski 2 0-0 6, Shelby Green 4 1-1 9, Maddie Lula 3 6-6 13, Liv Kowalski 5 0-0 14, Jill Hall 3 0-1 6, Mariyah Reid 1 1-1 3
Totals: 18 8-9 51
Scoring by Quarters
Amistad 9 9 18 13 — 49
Law 12 9 12 18 — 51
View Comments