Law football falls to unbeaten Plainville

Law lost to unbeaten Plainville, 17-7, on Friday.

“We played well on defense and special teams, but penalties and turnovers of offense really hurt us,” Law coach Erik Larka said after the Lawmen lost a 17-7 decision to unbeaten Plainville on Friday. “This one stings. Plainville is a good team and if they play like-teams they will win six or seven games.”

Plainville (3-0) took the ball downfield on its opening drive before settling for a field goal.

“We’ll always take that,” Larka said about the 3-point field goal. “Our D-line has played well the past two weeks. Anthony DiFederico has been a mainstay for us up front, with Vaughn Weston and Erik Borgerson. Our defense only gave up one touchdown against Plainville as the other score came on a Pick-Six (interception return for touchdown.

“We scored right before the half when Rayshon Jacobs caught a bomb over the middle. We were getting the ball after the half and got three or four first downs before we hurt ourselves with a sack and then some penalties.

“We had two personal foul calls that we don’t ever want. One came on a play we forced a turnover and the other came on third down and let them keep the ball.

“We hung around, but then dropped an open pass that would have got us to 17-14. We didn’t play well enough to pull this one out.”

Law opened with a 50-40 victory over Lyman Hall, then dropped games to then unbeaten Barlow and Plainville.

“We play Bassick this week, and then we’re happy to get to a bye week. We’re dinged up, and that happens to every team,” Larka said.

The Lawmen (1-2) will visit Bassick (0-3) at Kennedy Stadium on Friday at 6.