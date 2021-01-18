Law football coach Haley impressed with players

The CIAC Board of Control officially ended plans for an alternative football season on Jan. 14. That decision didn’t affect how Jonathan Law coach Chris Haley will remember this non-season.
“We had a phenomenal fall, even with the modified season,” Haley said. “Our kids showed up in all-out fashion through grueling conditioning every day. Our kids didn’t show the frustration. They build them Devon tough and they were ready to go. At the end of the day, players show up to play and win, but when they first canceled the season it didn’t take the wind out of their sails.”