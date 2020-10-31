Law falls to Shelton girls soccer

Shelton improved to 7-1-1 with a 6-3 win over Law on Friday. Alexis Voytek gave Law the lead two minutes in with an unassisted goal. Shelton’s Noelle Garretson scored 4 of her 5 goals between the 18 and 33-minute mark. Law’s Elly Van Waveren, assisted by Voytek, scored in the 29th minute.

Coach Alicia Francisco’s Law team closed within 4-3 on Emily Merenda’s unassisted goal early in t he second half. Lindsay Taylor got that goal back 4 minutes later Garretson scored her 5th goal with 6 minutes remaining.

SHELTON 6, LAW 3

Shelton 4 2 6

Jonathan Law 2 1 3

Shelton Goals: Noelle Garretson 5 (18:00, 25:00, 27:00, 33:00, 74:00), Lindsay Taylor (45:00)

Jonathan Law Goals: Alexis Voytek (2:00), Elly Van Waveren (29:00), Emily Merenda (41:00)

Shelton Assists: Caitlin McNeil 2 (25:00. 33:00) Kayleigh Bartlett (18:00), Jaylee Zwaan (27:00), Mia Ferreira (45:00), Elizabeth Porto (74:00), Ellie O'Rourke (74:00)

Jonathan Law Assists: Alexis Voytek (29:00)

Shelton Shots: 17

Jonathan Law Shots: 11

Shelton Fouls: 7

Jonathan Law Fouls: 8

Shelton CKs: 4

Jonathan Law CKs: 1

Goalkeepers:

Shelton - Julia Pulley (1 GA, 2 Saves), Emily Codere (2 GA, 2 Saves)

Jonathan Law - Sabrina Lawless (6 GA, 4 Saves)

Shelton Record: 7-1-1

Jonathan Law Record: 1-7-1