Law falls to Morgan in SCC wrestling match

Recommended Video:

Jonathan Law’s wrestling team lost, 40-33, to Morgan on Wednesday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 11-11 on the season.

Antonio Rosado won by fall in 1:59 of his 170-pound match.

Sam Bergami pinned in 3:20 at 220 pounds.

Alex DeLorio earned a 2:30 fall at 145 pounds.

Cody Malin pinned in 5:25 at 152 pounds.

Dylan Benedetti won a 4-2 decision at 126 pounds.

Results

160: Hromadka (M) Pin Dormanatay 2:51

170: Rosado (L) Pin Fortuna 1:59

182: Armstrong (M) Dec Iaffaldono 5-1

195: Reemsnyder (M) Dec Schulte 6-2

220: Bergami (L) Pin Carmona 3:20

285: Sabo (L) FFT

106: Hessler (M) FFT

113: Carse (M) Maj Dec McCourt 14-0

120: Hicks (M) FFT

126: Benedetti (L) Dec Baptista 4-2

132: Fragola (M) FFT

138: Delorio (L) Pin Darr 2:30

145: Bradley (M) Pin Hagerty 1:18

152: Malin (L) Pin Furches 5:25

Records

Law 12-12 / 2-3 SCC B Division

Morgan 4-4 / 4-0 SCC B Division