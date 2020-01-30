Law falls to Morgan in SCC wrestling match
Jonathan Law’s wrestling team lost, 40-33, to Morgan on Wednesday.
Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 11-11 on the season.
Antonio Rosado won by fall in 1:59 of his 170-pound match.
Sam Bergami pinned in 3:20 at 220 pounds.
Alex DeLorio earned a 2:30 fall at 145 pounds.
Cody Malin pinned in 5:25 at 152 pounds.
Dylan Benedetti won a 4-2 decision at 126 pounds.
Results
160: Hromadka (M) Pin Dormanatay 2:51
170: Rosado (L) Pin Fortuna 1:59
182: Armstrong (M) Dec Iaffaldono 5-1
195: Reemsnyder (M) Dec Schulte 6-2
220: Bergami (L) Pin Carmona 3:20
285: Sabo (L) FFT
106: Hessler (M) FFT
113: Carse (M) Maj Dec McCourt 14-0
120: Hicks (M) FFT
126: Benedetti (L) Dec Baptista 4-2
132: Fragola (M) FFT
138: Delorio (L) Pin Darr 2:30
145: Bradley (M) Pin Hagerty 1:18
152: Malin (L) Pin Furches 5:25
Records
Law 12-12 / 2-3 SCC B Division
Morgan 4-4 / 4-0 SCC B Division