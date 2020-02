Law falls in SCC playoffs

Recommended Video:

No. 8 seed Jonathan Law lost to No. 9 seed North Haven, 52-30, in the first round of the SCC playoffs on Thursday.

Law will take a 12-9 record into states. North Haven (12-9) will meet No. 1 seed Hand (17-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

NORTH HAVEN 52, LAW 30

Jonathan Law

Maddie Lula 4 0 0-0 8, Shelby Green 4 0 0-0 8, Sarah Paulus 2 0 0-0 4, Mia Powers 1 0 0-0 2, Mariyah Reid 1 0 1-3 3, Sabrina Lawless 1 1 0-0 5

North Haven

Carly Fresher 0 0 1-2 1, Julia Bogen 1 0 0-0 2, Giuliana Ciarleglio 1 0 0-0 2, Laura Petrafesa 1 3 0-0 11, Colleen Lucey 1 0 0-0 2, Sarah Puzone 4 1 1-2 12, Olivia Stefanik 2 0 0-0 4, Eveani Okwuosa 7 0 2-2 16, Emma Leidke 1 0 0-0 2