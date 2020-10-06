https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Law-edged-by-Shelton-in-girls-soccer-15626557.php
Law edged by Shelton in girls soccer
Jonathan Law’s girls’ soccer team lost to Shelton 2-1 on Tuesday.
Shelton’s Noelle Garretson scored with 4 minutes remaining to snap a 1-all tie.
Garretson’s first goal, and 3rd in two games, had given Shelton a 1-0 lead at the half.
Law’s Ashley Shaw tied things in the second half for coach Alicia Francisco.
Sabrina Lawless made 10 saves for Law (1-2).
Julia Pulley had 2 saves for Shelton (2-0).
