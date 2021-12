Jonathan Law’s Jackson Warters equaled his school record — and Liam Fedigan set a new mark — at the SCC Boys Developmental Meet held in New Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

“Jackson matched his record time of 8.10 to take first in the 55-meter hurdles and qualify for states,” Law coach Joe Beler said of his senior’s performance in the first competition of the season. “Liam ran a 10:15.70 and placed seventh to qualify for states in the 3200-meter run.”