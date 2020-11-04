https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Law-defeats-Platt-Tech-Dostal-scores-two-goals-15700926.php
Law defeats Platt Tech, Dostal scores two goals
The Jonathan Law boys’ soccer team defeated Platt Tech 4-1 on Tuesday.
Law is now 7-3 on the season and will play at West Haven Friday to finish up its regular season games.
Coach Mike Gruber got 2 goals from Marcus Dostal, who was assisted by Lex Edwards on his first goal.
Fillipe Mourao took a corner and Chris Wooten finished to give Law a 3-1 lead at the half.
Eliot Melgar scored his second goal of the season to give Law a 4-1 advantage.
