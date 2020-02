Law defeats North Haven, to meet again in SCC playoffs

Katie Konareski tied a career high with 25 points when Jonathan Law defeated North Haven, 50-45, in a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday. Maddie Lula scored 10 points.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen finished the regular season at 12-8. North Haven is 11-9.

Seeded 9th, Law will visit No. 8 North Haven in the first round of the SCC tournament tomorrow at 6:30.

The winner plays No. 1 Daniel Hand in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sheehan High.

LAW 50, NORTH HAVEN 45

Law

Katie Konareski 7 8-11 25, Shelby Green 2 2-4 6, Maddie Lula 4 1-2 10, Liv Kowalski 1 0-0 3, Jill Hall 3 0-1 6

Totals: 17 11-18 50

North Haven

Carly Fresher 2 2-2 8, Sarah Puzone 4 2-2 11, Olivia Stefanick 1 0-0 2, Colleen Luce 0 1-2 1, Julia Bogan 0 1-2 1, Laura Petrafesa 3 0-0 8, Eveani Okuwosa 6 0-0 12

Totals: 17 6-9 35

North Haven 11 9 13 12 — 45

Law 7 20 9 14 — 50