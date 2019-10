Law defeats Gilbert in girls volleyball match

Jonathan Law defeated Gilbert of Winsted, 3-0 (25 -13, 25-12 25-5) on Monday night.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 11-2 with the out-of-conference win.

Maddie Lula (10 kills), Liv Kowalski (14 assists) and Alexis Neider (7 kills) led the victors.

Gilbert was paced by Jayda Smalls.