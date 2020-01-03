Law defeats Foran in final minute

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Jon Vitale is an even-keeled player on the basketball court. With the game tied at 50 with just over a minute remaining, Vitale showed that side when he knocked down a 3-pointer to give the visitors the boost it needed to win a 57-52 decision.

“It’s always crazy. It doesn’t matter what records are. It’s about heart and fire during the game,” said Vitale (9 points, 5 assists and 3 steals). “We organize our game around our defense. We lock people up and that’s our goal as a team. We know our offense will come, but defense is our main priority.”

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen improved to 4-0. Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions are 4-2.

“Our resiliency speaks for us,” Anderson said. “It may be ungly, but they don’t get down at all. They have a short memory and go on to the next play. The stretch we hit now is Hillhouse Monday, Pomperaug Wednesday, Career Friday and Prep on Monday.”

Law recovered from a 24-17 deficit to outscore the Lions 10-0 in the final two minutes of the first half.

Jon Vitale hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer when Law defeated Foran, 57-52.

Vitale ended the stretch with runner at the buzzer after his transition bucket had given Law the lead.

Diontae Eady had two steals, two assists and two baskets during the run and finished with 25 points.

“With everyone watching Diontae to see what he is doing, Jon Vitale in a great position for us,” Law coach Jamie Anderson said. “He can shoot it, pull it out and run the offense, and his leadership is extremely important. On both ends of the floor he is super solid.”

Foran’s Edna Fraser Gymnasium came fully loaded with spectators and none left disappointed by the effort that led to the drama.

“Our guys battled, had it tied with a minute left,” Kirkpatrick said. “They made a few more plays down the stretch. I’m very proud of the way we played tonight.”

Sophomore Charlie Diamantis scored 9 of his 13 points in the final period to help Foran climb back in it. He scored three consecutive baskets for the Lions from the perimeter, from the wing and twice from the baseline.

Jason Giambra (10 points) kept fighting for rebounds, and one led to the senior co-captain assisting on Diamantis’ game-tieing 3-pointer.

In the final minute, Foran was 2 for 5 from the foul line. Law’s Antonio Brown (10 points) made a pair and Eady rebounded home a miss with 10 seconds remaining.

John Shannon led Foran with 14 points. Shannon and Ret Deitelbaum each made a trio of 3-pointers.

“John is a great all-around basketball player,” Kirkpatrick said. “He makes everyone around him better. He has improved every year and I’m excited as a coach to see what is still to come.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Law’s Diontae Eady scored 25 points, had 5 assists and 7 steals.

QUOTABLE

“What we did really well in the second half, we started hitting gaps. If they closed it off, we kicked it back out and ran something else. We didn’t force anything. — Law coach Jamie Anderson

LAW 57, FORAN 52

Law

John Vitale 4 0-0 9 Dionate Eady 12 0-3 25 Brian Felag 2 0-0 5 Noah Tutlis 1 4-5 6 Antonio Brown 2 6-6 10 Justice Smith 0 0-2 0 Daniel Maxwell 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-16 57.

Foran

John Shannon 4 3-4 14 Tyler Griffin 1 0-2 2 Jason Giambra 3 4-8 10 Charlie Diamantis 6 0-1 13 Trey Deitelbaum 3 0-0 9 Anthony Davis 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 7-13 52.

Law 12 15 15 15 - 57

Foran 15 9 13 15 - 52

3-pointers: L - Vitale; Eady; Felag F— Shannon 3; Deteilbum 3; Charlie Diamantis