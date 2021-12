Jonathan Law defeated Foran in a basketball twin bill at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The Law boys team topped their hosts, 55-50, in the opener.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to stretch their 22-18 halftime advantage to 14.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions rallied back but couldn’t fully overcome the deficit.

Nolan McKenna Hansen scored 16 points, John Neider 15, and Anthony Andriolas 10 to pace Law (1-1).

Charlie Diamantis tallied 22 points for Foran, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Brayden Young buried four long-range shots and finished with 18 for the Lions (0-3).

Matteo Tonelli and Joe Gaetano had 3-pointers.

The girls game followed a similar track.

Law led at every quarter break.

Foran doubled its rival, 18-9, in the final period but fell 42-36.

Shelby Green led coach Dan Young’s offense with 16 points, as Law moved to 2-1.

Mariyah Reid scored eight. Paige Jolley, Sabrina Lawless and Talia Salanto made 3-pointers.

Courtney Musante scored nine points to lead coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions, who lost for the first time after opening the season with three victories.

Mary Rodrigues and Faith Doyle scored seven points each. Ava Deitelbaum and Doyle made 3-point shots.

Girls

Jonathan Law 42, Foran 36

Jonathan Law

Shelby Green 6 0 4-7 16, Mariyah Reid 2 0 4-4 8, Paige Jolley 1 1 0-0 5, Sabrina Lawless 1 1 1-3 6, Nicolina Salanto 2 0 0-0 4, Talia Salanto 0 1 0-0 3

Foran

Courtney Musante 3 0 3-5 9, Mary Rodrigues 2 0 3-3 7, Haley Stroffolino 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Loewenberg 3 0 0-0 6, Faith Doyle 0 1 4-5 7, Ava Deitelbaum 1 1 0-0 5

Boys

Jonathan Law 55, Foran 50

Jonathan Law

John Neider 5 1 2-4 15, Nolan McKenna-Hansen 5 0 6-9 16, Cameron Upchurch 2 0 1-2 5, Anthony Andriolas 1 2 2-2 10, Liam Valvo 0 0 2-4 2, Lenny Ialeggio 1 0 1-2 3, Spencer Hannon 1 0 2-2 4

Foran

Charlie Diamantis 3 3 7-9 22, Matteo Tonelli 0 1 1-2 4, AJ Edmond 0 0 1-2 1, Brayden Young 3 4 0-0 18, Joe Gaetano 0 1 0-0 3, Jack D’Avignon 1 0 0-0 2s