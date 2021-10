Jonathan Law defeated 48-19 Bethel in a CT Football Alliance game at Lawmen Stadium on Friday.

It was the third straight victory for coach Chris Haley’s team, now 5-2.

John Neider threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Neider and ran 40 yards for a score when Law took a 12-7 after one period.

Neider’s 72-yard run, and a Jesse Viens’ conversion kick, made it 19-7 in the second quarter.

Bethel (1-6) scored on a 20-yard pass play, but the PAT was blocked.

Lucas Pincus-Coyle ran it in from two yards out, and caught the conversion pass from John Neider, as Law took a 26-13 lead into the half.

Pincus-Coyle’s 43-yard pass reception equalized a Bethel run to paydirt, and Viens’ point-after kick put Law on top 33-19 in the third.

John Neider tossed a 3-yard pass to San Costantini for his fourth passing touchdown before the quarter ended.

Pincus-Doyle ran 33 yards for his third touchdown in the final period. Viens converted each kick.

Law has a bye week before it hosts 4-3 Hamden.