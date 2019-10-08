Law cross country teams up to defeat Hillhouse

Katie Konareski took control at the two-mile mark and ran away from the field Monday to lead the Jonathan Law girls’ cross country team to its 14th consecutive victory, as the Lady Lawmen topped Hillhouse 24-33 at Eisenhower Park.

Konareski covered the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 26 seconds to earn the nearly one-minute victory. Law improved to 14-2 on the year. Hillhouse, however, took second and third, but Law grabbed fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth to clinch the victory.

Sophomores Jenna Wasserman were fourth (23:38) and fifth (23:53) and junior Kaylee Brotherton took sixth (24:36).

Law sophomore Lauren Davis took eighth (24:59), clinching the win.

Allison Gachi, Jordyn Konlian and Lucia Pino took 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively, eight runners in before Hillhouse’s fifth runner.