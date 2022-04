Law captains Luke Henricksen and Jack Sellman give boys’ lacrosse coach Mike Ayala a pair of veterans to help the program move forward.

“Luke is going to play Division II lacrosse at Florida Southern,” Ayala said. “He has been a leader since freshman year. He will also handle faceoffs. Our junior captain is Jack Sellman. He anchors our defense. Jack is highly skilled and can play at the next level.”

Louis Sabo is another returnee for Ayala, who took the head job after assisting Garrett Clark (now at Trumbull) the past two seasons.

“Louis is returning in the cage for us as a junior. He has great reflexes, great footwork, and reacts to the ball very well,” Ayala said. “Senior Jack Wojnarowski and a freshman Evan Nash will be with Sellman on defense. On attack we have juniors Connor Chirico and Matt Hagerty.”

Midfield is led by Henricksen, freshman Tyler Davis and senior Sebastian Davis.

Ayala said: “Luke is great at the X and can win faceoffs and take one through the heart of the defense and put one away for us. He is a high-level overall athlete with a high-level lacrosse IQ. He sees the field well. We will try not to burn him out. It’s game play. Sebastian Davis can go to attackman and Tyler Davis will move to midfield and freshman Jayton Trez will go on the field. Other middies are sophomore Dillon Wargoand junior Brayden McCourt who can be a long- stick middie on the defensive side.”

Ayala, who was Law’s defensive coordinator a year ago, likes his team’s mix of youth with experience.

“We have nine freshmen, six are brand new to the game, and three are up from Milford Youth Lacrosse,” he said. “We are a young team of sophomores and juniors with a handful of freshmen. I’ve known these players for a few years. They’ve gone through COVID seasons. They are excited to play lacrosse again.”

