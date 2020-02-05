Law boys win 4 of 5, to host Hillhouse

Recommended Video:

Jonathan Law will take an 10-4 record into its SCC boys’ basketball game with visiting Hillhouse on Thursday night at 7.

The Academics are 12-2 and ranked No. 7 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll. Hillhouse topped Law 62-48 on Jan. 6.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen put four consecutive wins together before being upended by Career Magnet, 44-42, on Monday.

Law knocked down seven 3-pointers in a 67-37 victory over Lyman Hall last Friday.

Noah Tutlis and Dan Maxwell each made a pair of treys. Diontae Eady, Brian Felag and Jon Vitale had one each.

Tutlis and Eady had 17 points apiece. Felag finished with 11 and Maxwell 8.

Daniel Hand fell to Law, 48-41, on Jan. 28.

Vitale had the only 3-pointer, but Law found other ways to topple the Tigers.

Tutlis again scored 17 points. Eady had 11 and Vitale 7.

Noah Tutlis had back-to-back 17 point games to help Law past Daniel Hand and Lyman Hall. Noah Tutlis had back-to-back 17 point games to help Law past Daniel Hand and Lyman Hall. Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Law boys win 4 of 5, to host Hillhouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Law will host New Fairfield (3-9) Saturday at 6 and Fairfield Prep (6-8) Tuesday at 7.