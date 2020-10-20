Law boys topple East Haven soccer

Jonathan Law defeated East Haven 3-1 in boys’ soccer on Tuesday when coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen improved to 5-1 on the season.

Law got on the board in the first minute when Ryan DiMuro’s corner found Aiden King for his first goal of the season.

Three minutes later, Lex Edwards scored off an assist from Marcus Dostal.

Marcelo Silva’s first goal of the year, with Fillipe Mourao assisting, came at the 9-minute mark and gave Law a 3-0 lead.

East Haven fought hard in the second half and scored when Juan Augdelo beat Declan Wywoda to make it 3-1.

Law finished strong and defended well led by Jonathan Contaxis, Jacob Nastasia, King, Dom Baldino, Thomas Bretthauer and Jackson Warters.

Law plays Notre Dame of West Haven at Veterans Field on Friday at 6.