Law boys soccer falls to Wilbur Cross

Jonathan Law took on Wilbur Cross Tuesday night and lost 2-0.

The game was evenly matched for the first 65 minutes until Wilbur Cross forward Kevin Sian took a free kick just outside the penalty area. Sian curled the ball around Law's wall and buried a shot in the upper 90, beating Law goalie Jaden Wywoda.

One minute later Cross took a throw in and Roger Baldwin settled the ball and ripped a shot from 35 yards out, this time scoring in the upper right-hand corner.

“We played an inspired game throughout the match and had some great opportunities to take the lead in the first half and second,” Law head coach Mike Gruber said.

“In the opening ten minutes Jon Vitale got played a ball from Fillipe Mourao and ripped a shot that Wilbur Cross goalie Jason Lampo made a nice save on.

“We continued to pressure and Lampo stopped Lex Edwards and Miguel Valenzuela point blank.

“Cross had their chances as well, but Jaden Wywoda came up with two big stops in the second half to keep them of the scoreboard until Sian hit the free kick.

“We were led in the back by Andrew Frenzel, Jacob Nastasia, Jonathan Contaxis and Jackson Waters.”

Law is 0-1-1 on the season while Wilbur Cross goes to 2-0.

Law plays Cheshire at home this Friday at 4:30 p.m.