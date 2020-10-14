Law boys soccer defeats West Haven

The Jonathan Law boys’ soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 2-1 home when over West Haven on Tuesday night.

In a tightly contested battle, West Haven got on the scoreboard first when Aldo Barragan scored on a bouncing ball in the box in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Law answered when Lex Edwards brilliantly dribbled through 4 defenders to tie the game up.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen continued to pressure and scored what proved to be the winning goal when Mason Turner found Fillipe Mourao for his third goal of the season with 15 minutes left to play.

In the second half, West Haven controlled most of the play but Law defense was up to the task led by Jaden Wywoda, Jacob Nastasia, Jackson Warters, Jonathan Contaxis, Ryan Dimuro and Cooper Fitzgerald.

Law ended with 9 shots West Haven 14 on the day.

Law plays Amity away on Friday.