Law boys soccer defeats Platt Tech
Jonathan Law defeated Platt Tech 3-0 on Friday.
The victory followed coach Mike Gruber’s team opening the week by beating Shelton 1-0.
Law dominated most of the possession and scored in the opening 10 minutes when Jonathan Contaxis played a nice combination and fed Fillipe Mourao for the goal.
Lex Edwards then scored off a pass from Mourao to give Law a 2-0 lead at half.
Eliot Melgar added another goal, again from Mourao, with about 20 minutes left in the game.
Jaden Wywoda and Declan Wywoda combined for 3 saves and Law stands 2-1 on the season.
Platt tech is 0-1.
