Law boys soccer defeats Platt Tech

Jonathan Law defeated Platt Tech 3-0 on Friday.

The victory followed coach Mike Gruber’s team opening the week by beating Shelton 1-0.

Law dominated most of the possession and scored in the opening 10 minutes when Jonathan Contaxis played a nice combination and fed Fillipe Mourao for the goal.

Lex Edwards then scored off a pass from Mourao to give Law a 2-0 lead at half.

Eliot Melgar added another goal, again from Mourao, with about 20 minutes left in the game.

Jaden Wywoda and Declan Wywoda combined for 3 saves and Law stands 2-1 on the season.

Platt tech is 0-1.