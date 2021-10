Marcus Dostal scored three goals when Law defeated Lyman Hall 6-0 on Senior Night.

It was Dostals’ fourth hat trick of the season for the Lawmen, 13-1 on the season.

Aiden King and Lex Edwards each scored two goals.

Edwards had three assists. Eliot Melger and Cooper Fitzgerald had one apiece.

Jaden Wywoda had his eighth shutout.

“Lex found Marcus within the first six minutes of the game, then took a corner kick and found Aiden, who put it in the goal,” coach Mike Grubers said. “Marcus scored off a beautiful feed from Eliot Melgar and finished off the hat trick when Cooper Fitzgerald played him a great ball 20 yards out.

“Aiden scored his second of the game when Lex shot the ball and it bounced off the goalie where Aiden finished it. Lex ended the scoring by beating three defenders.”

“We honored Mason Turner, Thomas Breethauer, Luke Henrickson, Nick Tapia Dom Baldino, Lex Edwards, Marcus Dostal, Ryan Dimuro, Jackson Warters and Aiden King.”