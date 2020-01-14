Law boys set record in 4x200 at Yale Classic
The Jonathan Law boys 4x200 relay of Keyshon Giles, Naheim Washington, Chris Wootton and Rayshon Jacobs set a new school record with a time of 1:34.31 at the Yale Classic.
