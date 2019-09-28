Law boys play well against state’s No. 4 Hand team

Jonathan Law dropped a 3-1 decision to Daniel Hand on Thursday night.

“The boys battled hard,” Law coach Mike Gruber said. “They are the No. 4 team in the state and really put the pressure on our defense.”

Hand opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes on a free kick by Spencer Hartman.

Law answered off a counter, when Cole Zamora beat one defender and chipped the keeper from 30 yards out.

“We had a couple of more chances in the first half, but didn’t finish,” Gruber said. “In the second half both teams started off strong. We had a great chance to go ahead when Lex Edwards dribbled by a handful of Hand players and laid the ball back to Cole Zamora on top of the box. But his shot went just over the crossbar.

“Hand got their second goal (Scott Testori) with 18 minutes remaining. With 10 minutes left, Hand's Jack Green beat (Law goalie) Jaden Wywoda from 35 yards out on a beautiful strike that landed right in the top corner.

“Jaden and Dan Majkut made a combined 18 saves, with Dan coming up big in the first half by stopping some point-blank shots.”

Law defense was led by Ryan DiMuro, Andrew Frenzel, Jacob Nastasia Lex Edwards and Jonathan Contaxis.

"Today we finally put two halves together and played as a team I know we can become,” Gruber said. “We have great kids who work hard every day and the goal is to get better. Even though we have had a rough start to the season we are playing really good competition that will make us stronger and better prepared throughout this year.”

Law is now 0-4-1 while Hand is 4-0-1.