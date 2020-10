Law boys drop decisions in tri-meet

Jonathan Law’s boys’ cross country team lost to Shelton (21-40) and Wilbur Cross (24-31) on Wednesday.

Liam Fedigan (17:57) was nipped by WC’s Keta Omeleheuko (17:55) for first place.

Amir Elhewl (19:13) placed 8th for coach Charlie Phillips.