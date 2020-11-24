Law boys cross country team lowers times

Challenging times due to COVID-19 turned into better times on the cross country course for coach Charlie Phillips’ Jonathan Law boys’ team.

“We were very fortunate to have four senior scholar-athletes, Emir Elhewl, Luke Pleimann, James Marino and Charles Wang, as our captains,” Phillips said. “They were outstanding leading a relatively young group of 15 sophomores and 8 freshmen. As a team, we improved each meet. All 30 runners in our last meet had their personal best times.”

Sophomore Liam Fedigan took second to lead Law at the Southern Connecticut Conference Division B Championships held at East Shore Park in New Haven. Fedigan’s time of 17:35 was second only to Amity’s Mason Beaudette, who crossed the finish line first in 17:00 over the 5K (3.1-mile) course.

The Lawmen took fifth behind team champion Shelton, Amity, Notre Dame and Foran.

Each division held their own race (50 runners) to meet Covid-19 requirements on social distancing and avoiding gathering of large groups. The results were then merged to crown an overall league champion. Xavier was followed by Guilford, Daniel Hand, Cheshire and Shelton. Law was 11th out of 16 teams.

Elhelw was second for Law in Division B with a time of 18:37. He was followed by Pleimann (19:51) and Wang (20:26). Junior Daniel Folloni (21:42), ran a 20:26, sophomore Dallas Fasanella a 20:47, junior Travis Zeidler (21:20), sophomore Jack Alberti (21:24), senior Max Wischow (21:26) and senior Hunter Fonck (21:42).

“Our coaches and administrators all did their best to keep us out there,” said Fedigan of the unknowns that his team faced coming into the season. “Coach Phillips was great having us social distance, follow the guidelines, and he gave us a plan for conditioning which we were all thankful for.”

Law ran in groups over the course of the summer, pushing each other within each group.

“Once the season began, a lot of the meets didn’t have as many runners,” Fedigan said. “Essentially that let Coach Phillips look at everyone individually and give everyone his own tips. That one-on-one coaching was great.”

Phillips said: “For Liam his off-season work paid off tremendously and he just got better during the year. Not only was he our number one, he made All-Division as its number two runner and made first-team All-SCC. His future here is very bright.”

Fedigan’s offseason included time road work with the Housatonic Running Club.

“We focused on 8-10-12 up to 14 miles,” he said. “Doing the longer distances helps, it makes the 5K’s feel shorter and you run faster because your lung capacity is better.

“My time improved,” said Fedigan whose best is now 16:53 after running a time of 19:53 in his first-ever 5K. “But I do want to say, especially this year with the COVID and stuff, that the whole team did a real good job getting our times. It was great to have fun with it (bettering times) and to have us all reach those goals.

“Everyone says cross country is an individual sport. It is, but it isn’t. It is a team sport and it makes for a community within Jonathan Law -- Jonathan Law cross country -- which is special.”

