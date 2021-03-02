Law boys basketball falls to unbeaten West Haven

Jonathan Law lost West Haven 54-32 in boys’ basketball. Eli Blackwell scored 19 points for West Haven, now 3-0. Noah Tutlis made three 3-pointers and had 11 points for Law (4-3) LAW Brian Felag 1 2-2, 5 Noah Tutlis 4 0-0, 11 Jake Faller 2 0-0, 5 Daniel Maxwell 1 0-0, 3 Brendan Buchner 1 0-0, 2 Nolan McKenna-Hansen 2 0-0, 4 John Neider 1 0-0, 2 Totals: 12 2-4 32 WEST HAVEN Duncanson 4 1-1, 10 Blackwell 7 1-3, 19 Belcher 3 0-0, 8 Calhoun 2 0-0, 4 Hooks 3 0-0, 8 Kearson 2 0-0, 5 Totals: 21 2-4 54 LAW 7 5 11 9—32 WEST HAVEN 16 10 10 18—54 3-pointers: L—Felag 1, Tutlis 3, Faller 1, Maxwell 1; WH—Duncanson 1, Blackwell 4, Belcher 2, Hooks 2, Kearson 1 More for youSportsUConn at Seton Hall: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David BorgesSportsConnecticut's top girls basketball performances for Week...By Scott Ericson