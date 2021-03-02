Skip to main content
Sports

Law boys basketball falls to unbeaten West Haven

Jonathan Law lost West Haven 54-32 in boys’ basketball.

Eli Blackwell scored 19 points for West Haven, now 3-0.

Noah Tutlis made three 3-pointers and had 11 points for Law (4-3)

LAW

Brian Felag 1 2-2, 5 Noah Tutlis 4 0-0, 11 Jake Faller 2 0-0, 5 Daniel Maxwell 1 0-0, 3 Brendan Buchner 1 0-0, 2 Nolan McKenna-Hansen 2 0-0, 4 John Neider 1 0-0, 2

Totals: 12 2-4 32

WEST HAVEN

Duncanson 4 1-1, 10 Blackwell 7 1-3, 19 Belcher 3 0-0, 8 Calhoun 2 0-0, 4 Hooks 3 0-0, 8 Kearson 2 0-0, 5

Totals: 21 2-4 54

LAW 7 5 11 9—32

WEST HAVEN 16 10 10 18—54

3-pointers: L—Felag 1, Tutlis 3, Faller 1, Maxwell 1; WH—Duncanson 1, Blackwell 4, Belcher 2, Hooks 2, Kearson 1

