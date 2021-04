Jonathan Law is even in the record book four games into the season.

“As a coaching staff, we are happy with the way the guys approach the game,” said coach Greg Simler in his 11th season. “They work hard. I noticed right away how competitive this group is and how badly they want to represent Jonathan Law baseball.”

Simler credits senior captains James Marino, Colin Buchner, Mark Lombardi, Luke Pleimann and Hunter Boyd for easing the gap between seasons.

“These were five guys that contributed as sophomores. They do understand the program and the expectations we have. They have done a good job showing the young guys how things go for us when we hit the field,” Simler said.

“Our juniors were 9th graders and I didn’t get to see them play very much as they were on the freshman club,” he added. “It was tough for last year’s seniors. I’m glad this year that we can get on the field. It is a challenge but one that we want.”

Mike Cosmas and Jaden Wywoda have taken the ball from Simler to start each game.

He said of the juniors: “They both like to go to the mound and compete. They have better than average velocity and pitch to contact. Mike and Jaden each through jayvee ball as freshmen.”

Seniors Zach Werthmann and Justin Judge, junior Kian McEnerney, sophomore Nolan McKenna-Hansen and freshman Hunter Hoxie make up the rest of the staff.

Luke Pleimann will catch. Cosmas and McEnerbey will play first when not pitching. Mark Lombardi, Liam Fedigan, Cole Pleimann and Wywoda play middle infield. Boyd is at third. Marino, Buchner, Aidan King, Neider and Cody Dineson are outfielders.

Simler said: “I like our teams’ competitiveness. The year off made us look at players who hadn’t played varsity baseball. We have a lot of new faces. We are pleased with the way they are putting it together.”

Simler has a new coaching staff. Varsity assistants are Mark Lombardi Sr. and Joe Rietano, who coached Stratford High for 24 seasons. Rob Hansen is the JV coach and Matt McPartland is the freshman coach.

Diamond notes: Kian McEnerney and Aidan King drove in runs when Jonathan Law scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated Lyman Hall 5-3 to even its baseball record at 2-2 on Monday. Luke Pleimann and Mark Lombardi had doubles. Zach Werthman came on in relief in the sixth for Jaden Wywoda to get the win.

Colin Buhner had the only hit when West Haven’s Gianni Gambardella shut out Law 5-0 on Saturday. Luke Pleimann and McEnerney had doubles against Foran for a 3-2 lead before the Lions’ Zach Worzel had a game-winning hit in the seventh. Law opened with a 12-2 five-inning win against Career/Hillhouse. Winning pitcher Mike Cosmas had a triple and two RBIs. Hunter Boyd and Luke Pleimann drove in two runs and hit doubles. John Neider doubled.

