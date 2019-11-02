Jonathan Law came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat North Haven, 3-2, in an SCC girls’ volleyball first-round match on Friday.

No. 13 seed North Haven won the first game 25-23, before No. 4 seed Law tied things with a 26-24 victory in the second set.

After a 25-22 North Haven win, the locals rallied to take the next two games 25-10 and 15-6.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen will play host to No. 5 Daniel Hand in the semifinals at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers defeated No. 4 Sheehan, 3-1, in its first-round game.

Alexis Neider (12 kills, ace, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Katie McNellis (18 digs) and Elma Radoncic (5 kills) helped Law advance.

Leading North Haven were Alex Ferrioulo (3 aces, 17 digs), Lily Pollard (3 kills, 32 assists, ace, 6 digs) and Julia Lockery (9 kills, 6 digs).

  • Katie McNellis had 18 digs in Law's playoff win over North Haven. High school volleyball action between Foran High and Jonathan Law, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Foran high school Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media / DGWPhotography

