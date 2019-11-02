Law advances in SCC volleyball

Jonathan Law came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat North Haven, 3-2, in an SCC girls’ volleyball first-round match on Friday.

No. 13 seed North Haven won the first game 25-23, before No. 4 seed Law tied things with a 26-24 victory in the second set.

After a 25-22 North Haven win, the locals rallied to take the next two games 25-10 and 15-6.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen will play host to No. 5 Daniel Hand in the semifinals at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers defeated No. 4 Sheehan, 3-1, in its first-round game.

Alexis Neider (12 kills, ace, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Katie McNellis (18 digs) and Elma Radoncic (5 kills) helped Law advance.

Leading North Haven were Alex Ferrioulo (3 aces, 17 digs), Lily Pollard (3 kills, 32 assists, ace, 6 digs) and Julia Lockery (9 kills, 6 digs).