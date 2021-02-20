Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0 Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 12:49 a.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.
The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver.