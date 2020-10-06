Lauralton wins virtual meet with Hamden

The Lauralton Hall swimming and diving team, led by a trio of double winners, defeated Hamden 104-77 on Monday. In a virtual meet, Lauralton swam at Foran while Hamden competed at its school pool.

Morgan Bagnall (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle), Claire Kehley (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), and Vivian Freitas (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) posted two wins each for coach Paul Katz and the 2-0 Crusaders.

Lauralton will meet Foran on Thursday.

Lauralton Hall 104 Hamden High School 77

200 medley relay: (Lauralton) Vivian Freitas, Abby Guilfoyle, Jaiden Johnson, Elizabeth Long 1:59.86

200 freestyle: (Lauralton) Claire Kehley 2:01.45

200 individual medley: (Lauralton) Morgan Bagnall 2:19.57

50 freestyle: (Lauralton) Vivian Freitas 26.20

Diving: (Hamden) Lillian Drufva 204.31

100 butterfly: (Lauralton) Jaiden Johnson 1:04.01

100 freestyle: (Lauralton) Morgan Bagnall 56.85

500 freestyle: (Lauralton) Claire Kehley 5:21.12

200 freestyle relay: (Lauralton) Morgan Bagnall, Elizabeth Long, Ashlyn Blessey, Claire Kehley 1:49.35

100 backstroke: (Lauralton) Vivian Freitas 1:02.81

100 breaststroke: (Hamden) Amanda Wojenski 1:17.03

400 Freestyle Relay: Hamden) Morgan Collins, Genevieve DiChiara, Nina Bassett, Wynter Berube 4:10.38