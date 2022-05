Lauralton Hall earned its first SCC Housatonic Division title when coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders defeated Wilbur Cross to finish 4-0 against division teams.

“Junior Bria Colangelo had a monster day,” said Gill, whose team dropped a decision to Sheehan in the tri-meet. “She took third overall in the 100-meter dash (13.3 seconds), fourth in the 200 (27.67 seconds) and third in the 400 (65.65). In each event Bria ran a personal best.”

Distance runners Kelly Jones and Carys Cook also stood out.

“They went first and second overall in the 3200-meter run,” Gill said. “Kelly also won the 1600. Kate Baisley ran a very nice time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.67 seconds) to take second and was also second in the high jump.” Senior thrower Anna Varholak took firsts in the shot put and javelin against Wilbur Cross.

Gill said: “Freshman Poppy Lynch has really been taking huge strides in her hurdle races the last few weeks. She took third overall in the 100- meter hurdles (19.2 seconds) and then ran a huge personal best in the 300-meter hurdles (54.06) to take second overall.”

Lauralton will look to improve on its best-ever fourth place finish at the SCC East Sectional meet Tuesday at New Haven’s Bowen Field.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354