Kate Baisley was a triple winner when Lauralton Hall defeated North Haven 95-45 and Branford 87-53.

Baisley won the 100-meter hurdles (15.4 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (52.7 seconds) and the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

Kelly Jones also had a pair of victories. She qualified for states in the 400-meter run (63.9) and placed first in the 800-meter run (2:34).

The 4x800 relay team of Katerina Koutouvides, Carys Cook, Amanda Umbricht, and Jones took first in a time of 10:55.

“Emma Hoffman had a huge personal record in winning the triple jump, jumping 31 feet 3 inches,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Carys Cook won the 3200-meter run in 13:13 and was second in the 1600 (5:51).”

The 4x400m relay team of Hoffman, Jones, Koutouvides and Bria Colangelo won with a time of 4:27.”

Lauralton Hall improved to 4-2. It will head to East Haven Thursday and Coginchaug Saturday for the Marty Roberts Invitational.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354