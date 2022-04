Lauralton Hall opened its season against Amity and Sacred Heart Academy.

“This is the first time Lauralton has beaten Amity since joining the SCC conference, so it was definitely a great program win for the team,” coach Ellis Gill said after the Crusaders topped the Spartans 81-64 and lost to SHA 78-71.

“Junior Bria Colangelo had a big day in the sprints, winning the 100 and 200-meter runs. In the 200 she ran a personal best time of 28.39 and qualified for states. She also finished fourth overall in the long jump.

“Fellow junior Katherine Baisley won the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. In the 300m hurdles, she set a new school record, running an impressive time of 47.63. She also finished third overall in the high jump, qualifying for states.”

Kelly Jones won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:29. She ran a personal best and new school record time of 11:34 in the 3200. Amanda Umbricht was third and Carys Cook fourth in the mile.

Gill said: “Senior Anna Varholak returned to outdoor track after not being able to participate last year. She had a great day in all three throws. She won the javelin, took second in shot put, and fourth in the discus. Senior Alyssa Hall also had a solid day for the team, taking third overall in discus and fourth overall in shot put.”

Sophomore Emma Hoffman placed second in the triple jump (29-6 feet) and in the 400-meter run (personal best 64.25 seconds).