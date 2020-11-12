Lauralton tops Amity in divisional field hockey final

Lauralton Hall defeated Amity 2-1 to win the SCC B Division field hockey title.

Emma Stronge and Guilia Emanuel scored goals for coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders, who finished the season with an 8-3-0-1 record.

Natalie Huber scored an unassisted goal near the end of the first quarter for Amity (9-3).

Stronge scored on a corner with no time left on the clock in the third. Ashley Appleby had the assist.

Emanuel’s goal, off assists from Veronica Pinho and Morgan White, gave Lauralton the title.

Lauralton’s Julia Proto made 13 saves.

Payton Rahn had 6 saves for Amity.

Amity led 14-8 in shots.