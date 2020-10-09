Lauralton swim and dive team stays unbeaten

Lauralton Hall’s swimming and diving team defeated Foran 97-79 in a virtual meet on Thursday. Coach Paul Katz’ team improved to 3-0.

Lauralton event wins included Claire Kehley (junior) in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; Ashlyn Blessey (junior) with a tie in the 50 freestyle and win in the 100 freestyle; Morgan Bagnall (junior) with a win in the 200 freestyle and freshman Jaiden Johnson in the 100 butterfly.

Foran‘s Jenna Chicowski won the 1-meter dive, Kayleigh Morton was first in the 100-backstroke and Emma Fiorillo took the top spot in the 100-breaststroke.

200 medley relay: (Lauralton) Vivian Freitas, Jenna DePasquale, Jaiden Johnson, Elizabeth Long 2:02.80

200 freestyle: (Lauralton) Morgan Bagnall 2:00.94

200 individual medley: (Lauralton) Claire Kehley 2:24.79

50 freestyle: (Lauralton) Tie - Vivian Freitas, Jaiden Johnson 27.03

Diving: (Foran) Jenna Chicowski 175.80

100 butterfly: (Lauralton) Jaiden Johnson 1:04.37

100 freestyle: (Lauralton) Ashlyn Blessey 58.54

500 freestyle: (Lauralton) Claire Kehley 5:24.98

200 freestyle relay: (Lauralton) Ashlyn Blessey, Jaiden Johnson, Alyson Bugge, Claire Kehley 1:49.35

100 backstroke: (Foran) Kaleigh Morton 1:10.01

100 breaststroke: (Foran) Emma Fiorillo 1:16.99

400 Freestyle Relay: (Foran) Ellen Pan, Olivia Jones, Grace Tavitian, Kaleigh Morton 4:20.62