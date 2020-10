Lauralton soccer knocks off unbeaten SHA

Elle Corcoran scored two goals when Lauralton Hall’s soccer team defeated unbeaten Sacred Heart Academy 2-0 on Thursday.

Morgan White and Veronica Pinho had assists for coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders (5-2).

Lauralton’s Julia Proto had 9 saves.

Ana Debrizzi made 19 saves for SHA (6-1).