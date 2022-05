Lauralton Hall placed seventh at the SCC track championships.

“It was a great day for our program,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Our best previous finish was 12th. Things started on a great note when our 4x800 meter relay team broke the school record and finished third.”

Kelly Jones, Carys Cook, Amanda Umbricht and Lauren Vitti ran a 9:59.87 to break the mark of by seven seconds (2009).

Jones won the 1600-meter run (5:13) and earned gold in the 3200 (11:37).

Katherine Baisley took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Gill said: “Emma Hoffman took seventh overall in the 400 meters, running a personal best time of 61.57. The 4x400m relay team of Emma Hoffman, Bria Colangelo, Katerina Koutouvides, and Lauren Vitti took eighth with an impressive time of 4:21. This sits three seconds from the school record, and the girls will look to break that next week at states.”