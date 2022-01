Lauralton Hall competed at the SCC Coaches Invitational at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

“It was a great meet overall, and the team was excited to be back competing after a brief pause in athletics the weeks prior,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “We had some very impressive performances competing against very good competition.”

Anna Varholak was fifth in the shot put.

Gill said: “Anna is a senior and had a great day. Her best throw was 30 foot-6 inches. With this distance, she broke the school record of 29-9 from 2018.”

Bria Colangelo, Emma Hoffman, Emma Kelly and Kate Baisley ran a time of 1:55.86, the second fastest 4x200 relay time in school history. They were ninth and qualified for states.

The 4x800 relay team of Kelly Jones, Carys Cook, Amanda Umbricht and Katerina Koutouvides ran their best time of the season to place sixth out of 13 teams and qualify for states.

“Katherine Baisley had a fantastic day in the 55-meter hurdles,” Gill said. “She ran the fastest time in the prelim rounds, running 9.09 seconds. In the finals, she finished fourth in a personal best 8.95. Katherine not only broke her own school record, but also qualified herself for the NSAF Indoor Nationals in March, which take will take place in Staten Island.”

In the sprints, sophomore Hoffman qualified for states in the 55-meter dash, running a time of 8.13 seconds. Colangelo also qualified for states in the 300-meter run, running a time of 45.97 which puts the junior .64 seconds away from the school record.

“The 1600-meter run was one of the most exciting races of the day,” Gill said. “Junior Kelly Jones took fourth and re-broke her own school record which was previously 5:35. She ran a great time of 5:20.32. Sophomore Amanda Umbricht ran the mile for the first time on the indoor track and had an impressive time of 5:52.66. She now sits less than three seconds away from making states.”

Senior Carys Cook ran three a personal best in three events.

Gill said: “Carys ran a personal best split in the 4x800 in 2:39. In the mile, she ran 5:50.6, which puts her less than a second away from states. She then came back later in the meet to run a personal best 13:07.34 in the 3200. These times in the 1600 and 3200 put her in the top 10 all time in school history.”

The 4x400 relay team of Jones, Baisley, Hoffman and Koutouvides qualified for states with a time of 4:34.

Lauralton will be competing in the SCC West Sectional meet on Thursday, where it will look to improve on its best ever finish of fifth place two years ago.

