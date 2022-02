ced by distance runner Kelly Jones Lauralton Hall placed a school-best fifth at the SCC C Indoor Track and Field Championships in New Haven on Sunday.

“To finish in the top five of this conference is a huge honor, and the girls worked so hard all year to achieve this,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “This is a huge success for the team and program.

Jones won titles in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run.

“Kelly had a monster day,” Gill said of his junior who helped the 4x800 relay place first before taking on the individual distance events.

“In the 1600, she waited until about halfway through, made her move, and took the lead. She never looked back, winning by three seconds in an impressive time of 5:13.30. This broke her own school record. She is the top seed going into Class M states on Thursday. She also qualified for the NSAF nationals meet in March, where she will join Katherine Baisley who qualified a few weeks ago in the 55-meter hurdles.

“In the 3200, Kelly faced a very talented field, many of which had only run one event prior, while she was entering her third of the day. Kelly grew her lead with each lap and won by eight seconds. Kelly scored 22.5 points on the day and was a huge part of our success. To win one event at the conference championship meet is a great accomplishment, but to win three is surreal, and it was great to watch.”

Jones, Carys Cook, Amanda Umbricht and Katerina Koutouvides won the 4x800 relay in a season best time of 10:28.

“The race was neck and neck with Hillhouse for almost the entire race.,” Gill said. “Anchor leg Katerina took the lead with a little more than a lap to go, and never looked back. Winning any event at the conference championship meet is a huge deal.”

The 4x200 relay of Bria Colangelo, Emma Hoffman, Emma Kelly and Baisley took fifth.

Baisley finished fourth in the 55-meter run.

“Katherine was in fifth place after the prelim round in the 55-meter hurdles,” Gill said. “She was able to take fourth in the finals where the top three all ran under nine seconds. In the 300-meter run, junior Bria Colangelo ran a big personal best on the day of 45.36. “This puts her just .05 seconds away from breaking the school record. Bria will get one more shot this season to break the record at states.

“Carys Cook ran a personal best time of 5:50.34 in the 1600. She made states Monday when she bettered the time with a 5:49 at a qualifier in New Haven. Amanda Umbricht ran a time of 5:44 to also qualify,” Gill said. “These two girls have been working hard all year. It was great to see them both qualify for states in their last meet to do so.”

