Lauralton's Kelly Jones sets record in 1600

Lauralton Hall’s indoor track and field team met West Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for its first meet of the season on Saturday.

“In the 1600, sophomore Kelly Jones broke her own school record, running 5:35.28, which was a little over one second faster than her school record from last year,” coach Ellis Gill said. “Senior Catherine McLaughlin ran the event for the first time and ran a speedy 5:42.60. These two times are now solidified in Lauralton's top 5 all-time fastest times for this event.