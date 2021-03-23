Skip to main content
Sports

Lauralton's Kelly Jones sets record in 1600

Bill Bloxsom

Lauralton Hall’s indoor track and field team met West Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for its first meet of the season on Saturday.

“In the 1600, sophomore Kelly Jones broke her own school record, running 5:35.28, which was a little over one second faster than her school record from last year,” coach Ellis Gill said. “Senior Catherine McLaughlin ran the event for the first time and ran a speedy 5:42.60. These two times are now solidified in Lauralton's top 5 all-time fastest times for this event.

“In the 1000-meter we had a few very impressive times,” Gill said. “Jones won in a time of 3:17.72, with McLaughlin right behind her in 3:18.61. Both girls also moved into Lauralton's top 5 all-time fastest times for the 1000. Freshman Amanda Umbricht ran a very impressive time of 3:35.41. Junior Carys Cook followed with 3:36.35, and senior captain Lauren Baisley ran a personal best time of 3:37.14.

“The 300-meter was a huge highlight of the day. Of the 12 Lauralton girls who ran this event, seven of them ran a personal best time. Three freshmen, Leni Wisniewski who ran 50.15, Scarlett McRoberts ran 50.84, and Emma Kelly ran 50.95, ran under 51 seconds, which is a very good time for the event,” Gill said.

“Cook ran a personal best 6:19.83, with fellow junior Maggie Willer coming in at 6:36.05. New to the team this year, sophomore Julia Lynch also ran a personal best 6:48.97, breaking seven minutes for the first time which was exciting to see.

“In the field events, senior Taylor Kamienski tied her personal best in the high jump with a jump of 4-6. In the shot put, junior Maddy Paine threw a personal best of 24-3.”

Lauralton Hall will compete in one more meet this winter season, with an outdoor meet at Sacred Heart Academy.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354
More for you