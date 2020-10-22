Lauralton’s Kelly Jones runs to fourth win on season

Kelly Jones remained undefeated on the season, taking her fourth 1st place victory in four races, in Lauralton Hall’s home against West Haven and Hillhouse at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Lauralton defeated Hillhouse 21-35 and West Haven 15-50.

“Kelly ran a nice race today, most of which was run alone, running a solid time of 21:29,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said of the sophomore. “The next closest runner ran 23:11. Next week she will have a great chance to run against Sacred Heart Academy and Law, both of which have very talented top runners.

“Junior Carys Cook had a huge personal record on the day, running an impressive 23:21, which is almost a 30-second PR. She took third overall.”